RAW VIDEO: Authorities in Tenn. announce the capture of escaped Ga. inmates
Authorities in Tennessee discussed the circumstances leading to the capture Thursday evening of two Georgia prison escapees accused of killing two corrections officers. The arrests of Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe comes after a three-day massive manhunt.
WMAZ 11:24 AM. EDT June 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash
-
Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help.
-
Missing 81-year-old man found dead
-
2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash
-
Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident
-
Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall'
-
Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4
-
Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special'
-
Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf
More Stories
-
Drug trafficking ring leader on the run, 3 cohorts…Jun 19, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
-
And the winner of the AJC Peachtree Road Race "Oh,…Jun 19, 2017, 7:07 a.m.
-
35 residents displaced after fire breaks out at…Jun 19, 2017, 5:26 a.m.