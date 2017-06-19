RAW VIDEO: Authorities in Tenn. announce the capture of escaped Ga. inmates

Authorities in Tennessee discussed the circumstances leading to the capture Thursday evening of two Georgia prison escapees accused of killing two corrections officers. The arrests of Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe comes after a three-day massive manhunt.

WMAZ 11:24 AM. EDT June 19, 2017

