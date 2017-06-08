Raw: Witness video of beating death outside Sheldon-area Denny's

A Harris County grand jury has indicted Terry and Shana Thompson for murder for the beating death of John Hernandez. Thompson is the man seen on video holding Hernandez in a choke hold outside a Sheldon area Denny's restaurant.

KHOU 5:56 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

