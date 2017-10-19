READ | Here's the letter a Dalton 7-year-old sent to President Trump

Makenzie Koger (Photo: Provided) (Photo: WXIA)

During Thursday White House press briefing, a Dalton, Georgia girl's letter to President Trump was read aloud from the podium by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders.

Read Mackenzie Koger's letter below:



Dear President Trump,

My name is Mackenzie Koger. I am 7- years old. I live in Dalton Georgia with my mom and dad. I am in the 2nd grade. I am writing to tell you how much I appreciate all you are doing. I think you are an awesome Presidont [sic] in fact I voted for you in my school election. Everyone in my family voted for you. I made sure everyone I saw during election time last year new to vote for you.

My mom told me that she met your daughter Tiffany when she was visiting Dalton a long time ago. I have one of the pictures that they took on the trip. It was a day my mom had taken Tiffany, Vivian, Mary and William to lake Winnie amusement park then went backe [sic] to the kikers [sic] and swam.

My mom is bringing me to D.C. on Spring break this year. I am so very excited! I have never been there before. I can’t wait to see everything! I am most excited to see White House. My mom said we have to write someone to ask to come in and I hope we can. I know you are a very busy man but if I could meet you or at least see yoar [sic] office it would make my day!!!!! We will be there April 1st – 5th 2018.

I would love to shake your hand! You are our leader, hero and a great man. I can’t wait ot see you and we can help make America Great Again!

Sincerely,

Mackenzie

(Your biggest fan)

P.S. If you would like I can bring something to eat when I come – I’ve always heard food brings people together.

