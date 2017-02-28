READ: School's letter to parents after coach fired over social media posts

This private Instagram photo is said to be the reason Fernando Bryant was fired from Strong Rock Christian School, a source inside the football program told 11Alive. Photo: Special to 11Alive

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. -- School administrators have addressed the firing of a new high school football coach weeks after he was hired.

Fernando Bryant, a former NFL cornerback, was fired after just 20 days at Strong Rock Christian School. Some parents expressed concern over his "family's presence on social media and the internet and questioned whether the postings and information were consistent with our Christian values," according to his termination letter.

A source within the football program provided 11Alive with a screen shot of the social media post on Bryant's wife's private Instagram account that the parent allegedly sent to the school's administration. In the picture, the couple are seen holding a bottle of alcohol.

While officials at the private Christian school have not publicly comment on the firing, a parent provided 11Alive with a letter by President David Mann that was sent on Sunday.

The letter reads:

Dear Strong Rock Families,



We know that some families have expressed an interest in understanding why the school made a decision not to move forward with the employment of Fernando Bryant. As we stated previously, we do not publicly discuss employment matters or matters relating to student discipline or expulsion. We respect every person's privacy over these types of issues. We hope that you will respect Mr. Bryant's privacy by not speculating about why the school did not move forward with his employment.

We do want to express our disappointment that a member of our community has opined that Mr. Bryant's race may have been a factor in his termination. Mr. Bryant's race was never a consideration. We would not have hired Mr. Bryant in the first place if his race was an impediment to us. We strive for diversity and seek out the best candidates for our positions, regardless of race, ethnicity, or other protected categories.

We would like to thank the Strong Rock community for your confidence, encouragement and continued support.

Some parents had planned a "stand-in" at the school on Monday, but called it off after school officials agreed to meet with them.

