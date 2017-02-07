Record-breaking $9.6M lottery ticket sold in Covington

(Getty Images)

ATLANTA – A Covington convenience store has sold the largest Jumbo Bucks Lotto jackpot ticket in Georgia Lottery history.

A winning ticket worth a record $9.6 million was sold for the Feb. 6 Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing.

Golden Pantry #0026, 3538 Salem Road, Covington, sold the winning ticket.

The winning numbers from the Feb. 6 Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing were: 2-6-10-18-22-33.

Twelve players around the state each won the game’s $500 second prize in Monday’s drawing. In addition, 5,693 players won a total of $43,450 in prizes.

Jumbo Bucks Lotto is a draw game available exclusively in Georgia. The game combines a classic lotto draw game with an instant-win component.

The jackpot for Thursday’s Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing is an estimated $1 million.

(© 2017 WXIA)