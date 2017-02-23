Red Cross is still helping people 1 month after tornados

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over Albany, Ga. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 after destructive storms swept through south Georgia. Close to 20 people were killed in the deadly weather. (Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker, WXIA)

Even a month after the record-breaking tornados that ripped through South Georgia, Red Cross and other volunteers are still helping thousands of residents cope with the heartbreak and loss caused by the natural disasters.

Albany resident Rosalind Roberts, along with her three other family members, were found safety in their bathroom when the tornado passed their home. She found great relief when she saw the familiar Red Cross emergency response vehicles moving down the streets.

"That's why we always give to the Red Cross," she said. "When we were hit here during the '94 Flood, they fed us every day. I always see the Red Cross out when something happens and it makes you feel like somebody cares about your situation - you don't feel so alone," she added.

In response to the January tornadoes, the American Red Cross launched a large relief operation with nearly 600 Red Cross workers and 15 emergency response vehicles from across the country, according to the group.

There were four shelters opened that provided over 920.

Volunteers have served more than 54,250 meals and snacks at shelters and through mobile outreach in hard-hit communities with the help of the Salvation Army, Second Harvest and other partners.

They have distributed more than 28,600 relief items, including hygiene kits and bulk supplies (shovels, rakes, tarps, work gloves, tote bins, trash bags, etc.) from neighborhood locations and through mobile outreach.

They have made nearly 4,000 health and mental health contacts and provided services such as the replacement of lost mediations and eyeglasses and information on coping after a disaster.

Collaborated with the community to stand-up a Multi-Agency Resource Center where disaster-impacted families could get "one-stop help" from the Red Cross and other service organizations.

They have provided casework assistance and recovery resources for nearly 480 families to date.

When natural disasters like the recent tornadoes take place, the need for help is far greater than only one organization can fulfill.

"The Red Cross is grateful to the entire response community - government agencies, other non-profit groups, faith-based organizations, area businesses and others who came together to coordinate emergency relief efforts in South Georgia, " said Chris Baker, Red Cross Disaster Officer for Georgia.

Although the damage remains, the compassion and relief efforts being sent to victims is a silver lining to this tragedy.

