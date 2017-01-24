Less than a month into 2017, Albany is digging out from under its second deadly storm. The devastation is staggering, even for those used to disaster recovery.

"It's overwhelming to know what these people have gone through," Red Cross volunteer Teri Trotten said. She arrived in the Albany area to "unbelievable devastation".

As she worked her way through the community, she documented the damage.

Trees ripped from the ground, roots exposed.

Foundations left where homes were ripped away.

Bright orange spray paint marking homes cleared of fatalities.

They are images burned into the memories of volunteers like Trotten.

"You have to put a shell around yourself to do the job and help them," she said.

Tuesday morning, five more Atlanta Red Cross volunteers left to do that job.

"We have five generous volunteers who are donating the next two weeks of their lives to go help strangers in their biggest time of need right now," Red Cross Regional spokesperson Divina Mims-Puckett said.

Those volunteers will serve food, set up shelters, help with case work, and provide child care.

"There's so many things that have to happen as families begin to put the pieces back together," she said.

Miles Blanton is among the five volunteers. He's gone through training, but it will be his first time on the ground in disaster recovery.

"You just go down and figure out what's going on and do what's needed," he said. "You just set your head, and whatever comes up, you do it."

