Red kettle theft leaves Salvation Army disappointed, but faith unshaken

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. – Call it a holiday tradition – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive.

Every holiday season, red kettles are erected and volunteers rings bells as shoppers walk into their local supermarkets and clothing stores.

It’s a critical part of the organization’s annual fundraising. In Metro Atlanta alone, the Salvation Army puts out hundreds of kettles every year with the goal of raising millions of dollars. The money raised on its holiday drive will provide roughly 10 percent of its annual budget.

But there’s been word that a red kettle was stolen from the Battle Ridge Kroger in Powder Springs, just before sundown. Now the non-profit is trying to figure out why someone would steal one.

A Salvation Army official told 11Alive’s Matt Pearl it’s the first time this has happened in Metro Atlanta in the 20 years he’s been there.

“He (the volunteer) had went on break and left his kettle at the customer service area,” said Capt. Chris Powell with the Cobb County branch of the Salvation Army. “They looked at surveillance video and found out that someone had reached over and walked right out the door with it.”

Powell said he has not seen the surveillance footage of the incident and Kroger officials told 11Alive they gave the video to Cobb County police.

While it may be rare in the Metro, it’s not the first time nationwide.

In fact, this year alone, Salvation Armies from San Antonio to San Diego to Billings, Mont. have reported red kettles stolen. That kind of loss of funds can have a big impact, Powell said.

“Everything we do is donor-driven,” he said. “That money goes throughout the year. It helps deal with our youth programs. It helps deal with our social services.”

Salvation Army officials estimate hundreds of dollars could have been in that kettle. There are hundreds of kettles throughout Metro Atlanta this time of year.

Despite the devastating deed, the message remains: an agency disappointed. It’s kettles, and faith, unshaken.

“I know there are other people we still need to help, so we continue moving forward, and we say a prayer for the person that did this,” Powell said.

