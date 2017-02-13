Reinhardt University plans Valentine's vigil for coach Quentin Moses

Coach Quentin Moses (Reinhardt University)

WALESKA, Ga. – Reinhardt University has planned a campus vigil for Tuesday, Feb. 14., to remember Moses who was killed in a fire this weekend.

“Reinhardt University is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our coach and friend, Quentin Moses,” the university's president, Kina S. Mallard, said. “I offer our most heartfelt condolences today to Quentin Moses’ family. We want you to know that we stand with you as you grieve.”

Quentin Moses IMAGE GREG SPELL

A former defensive lineman for the University of Georgia, Moses was serving his fifth season with Reinhardt as a defensive line coach.

“Quentin Moses was an integral part of our coaching staff, but more than that he was a person who believed in our student-athletes and worked hard every day to help each athlete perform at the highest level on the field and in the classroom,” James Miller, the school's head coach, said. “We will miss his leadership, and I will miss his friendship.”

The football team gathered on Sunday to talk about Moses and how the team will move forward.

“We talked together about what it means to lose someone so loved by our players, coaches and supporters of Reinhardt Eagles Football,” Miller said. “And we talked about how we will recover from this and go on to do the work that would make coach Moses proud – together.”

The university has not announced a time for the vigil.

PHOTOS | Home gutted in fatal Monroe, Ga., fire

(© 2017 WXIA)