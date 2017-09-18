Relive the magic of Music Midtown 2017

Music Midtown 2017 has come and gone but the memories will live forever. This year the premier Atlanta festival welcomed 78,000 people - and that was just on the first day.

Thousands of people lined up for Music Midtown’s opening at noon Saturday for a chance to be in front of the stage when their favorite artists performed. This year’s lineup was one of the most anticipated in recent years. People from all over the world came to see acts like Lizzo, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Bruno Mars, and Mumford and Sons just to name a few.

The weather was perfect compared to what Atlanta experienced earlier in the week. Tropical Storm Irma made her way through the metro Atlanta area leaving close to 1 million people without power and several trees down just five days before the festival began. Crews still managed to set Piedmont Park up just in time for the music-filled weekend.

11Alive got a chance to check out Music Midtown 2017. In case you were not able to make it here is a quick recap.

© 2017 WXIA-TV