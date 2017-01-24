WXIA
Close

Remote Access: McKesson

January 15, 2016

WXIA 10:34 AM. EST January 24, 2017

McKesson CIO Robert Hendricks sits down with 3Ci President, Rob MacLane, on this week’s Remote Access to talk about and his involvement with The Technology Association of Georgia.

WXIA

WXIA

The USA's newest weather satellite sends first photos. Think 'hi-def from the heavens'

WXIA

Braves aim to shape habits, expectations in Cobb traffic plan

WXIA

Decatur company hopes to take jurors inside crime with virtual reality

WXIA

Atlanta Tech Edge: CIOX Health, Braves Stadium Traffic Tech, Rubicon Partners with Atlanta

WXIA

Rubicon starts city-wide partnership in Atlanta

WXIA

Remote Access: Southern Company CIO Martin Davis

WXIA

Cardlytics Chief People Person Kirk Somers on Remote Access

WXIA

Remote Access: Jeff Gartland, President of CIOX Health

WXIA

Gmail users: Beware of sophisticated scam targeting you

WXIA

Life-sized LEGO Batmobile unveiled at Detroit Auto Show

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories