Rep. Price gets grilled in Senate hearing

Rep. Tom Price R-Georgia

“When I need to know something about a bill, rather than read it, I call Tom Price,” Sen. Johnny Isakson joked before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee Wednesday, as Rep. Price sat next to him. “Sometimes he’s boring, but he’s always knowledgeable.”

Price, Republican congressman of Roswell, is Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of Health and Human Services. He got friendly treatment from his fellow Republicans at a confirmation hearing Wednesday. But it got a little awkward with Democrats.

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota) asked about stock purchases Price made as a member of Congress. “You purchased this $50,000 to $100,000 worth of stock in a biomedical company called Innate Immuno,” Franken said to Price. “And I find it absolutely amazing that you responded (to questions) that you did not know you got a discounted price.”

“By definition, I believe that’s the nature of a private placement offering,” Price said. “What I’ve said to you and I’ve said to others is that I paid the same price as everybody else. I disclosed it.”

“It was a private offering that only went to about twenty people,” Franken countered, in a theme that pervaded questioning by Democrats.

“Did you buy the stock, and then did you introduce a bill that would be helpful to the companies you’d just bought stock in?” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) asked.

“The stock was bought by a broker who was making those decisions. I wasn’t making those decisions,” Price answered.

“This is someone who buys and sells the stock you want them to buy and sell,” Warren responded.

“Not true,” said Price.

“Because you decide not to tell them? Wink wink, nod nod, and we’re all just supposed to believe that?” Warren asked.

Isakson came to Price’s defense. “It’s entirely possible for any of us (in Congress) to have somebody make an investment on our behalf and us not know where that money is invested because of the very way it works,” Isakson told the committee.

Former presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) led the attack on Price’s desire to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“We are paying, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. You don’t disagree with that, do you?” Sanders asked Price.

“I think that’s the case. I’d have to look at the statistics. I think there are a lot of reasons for that. And if we get to the root cause of what that is, then I think we can actually solve that in a bipartisan way,” Price told Sanders.

Sanders pressed on. “Do you believe health care is a right of all Americans, whether they’re rich or poor?” he asked.

“Yes, we’re a compassionate society,” Price said.

Sanders interrupted.

“No we’re not a compassionate society. In terms of our relationship to poor and working people, our record is worse than virtually any country on earth,” Sanders said.

Price was asked frequently about the details of the repeal of ACA. He told Sanders “I believe – and I look forward to working with you to make sure that every single American has access to the highest quality care and coverage that’s possible.” Price said.

Sanders countered: “’Has access to’ does not mean that they are guaranteed health care. I have access to buying a $10 million home. I don’t have the money to do that.”

Price will face the Senate Finance committee next week.

