DECATUR, Ga. – Verletta Malone was taking her mom home from a doctor’s appointment when she stopped for gas at a BP gas station in Decatur. By the time she got to her mom’s house, seven minutes away, her car began “sputtering.”

“I could tell the transmission was having a hard time changing. I had a couple of other stops to make and each time, it was progressively worse,” she said after filling her tank at Candler Food Mart and BP station at 1736 Candler Road in Decatur, Ga.

And when she got home, it wouldn’t start at all. She had to have the car towed to the dealership—costing her more than $1,000 to repair.

“I’ve been trying to reach out to the owner. They wouldn’t call me back. Each time I came by, they said he wasn’t available or he was in meetings,” she said. “I called, he didn’t answer. The following day, I came back out here and they said he was out of the state. He was in the country but out of the state. They took my information by the never called.”

“I feel frustrated. I feel victimized. I just feel like it was a dead-end road,” Malone said.

Malone is one of seven car owners who reported car damages after filling their tank at the Decatur gas station last month.

As soon as the alleged victims finished pumping gas into their vehicles at Candler Food Mart and BP station at 1736 Candler Road and drove off the lot, their cars broke down, they told DeKalb County Police on Jan. 23.

“The complainant advised that the vehicle become inoperable shortly after refueling and driving off,” one police report detailed.

There were several calls, noted the report, regarding “poor quality fuel” being dispensed at this location. Furthermore, the report indicated that the station’s attendant “refused to give receipts to some of the complainants.”

Another customer report to police stated that as soon as the driver pulled out of the gas station lot and stopped at a traffic light, the car began to “sputter.”

“He stated that the vehicle also had a rough idle. The victim stated that there was nothing wrong with his vehicle before he got the gas,” the report stated.

While reports were made to the DeKalb County Police to document the incident for the aggrieved parties, it was not an incident that would be investigated by the police, DeKalb County Police Major S.R. Fore said.

“They would need to peruse further action by contacting the state, who regulates fuel stations, or seeking damages through civil court,” Fore said.

Soon after the complaints began rolling in, the Georgia Department of Agriculture inspected the station’s gas pumps on Jan. 24. Inspectors collected two samples, according to their report, and were sent to the lab and tested. Those tests resulted in one failed pump and was shut down immediately on site.

“Product does not meet ASTM specifications on tests performed. Sample contains water and bottom sediment,” the report claimed.

A notice was sent to the owner from the Fuel and Measures Division Director Richard Lewis.

“Sales of this product must cease immediately,” Lewis stated in the letter. “This violation must be corrected in three days and sales of this product may not resume until we approve it.”

Another inspector returned to the gas station to conduct another sample of the contaminated pump on Jan. 26. The department notified the owner that he could not re-open that pump until given notice of those results.

Those re-samples passed inspection and sales were resumed at that point.

Some of the alleged victims of the “poor quality fuel” have tried getting compensation for their vehicles. But to date, no one has reported receiving any reimbursement for their repairs.

“I feel like they should be responsible because I came to their gas station, which is a reputable company. It’s a BP. So, it wasn’t my fault that I went to the pump, unleaded pump, to put unleaded gas in my car and got the wrong type of gas that shut my car down,” Malone said.

“I just want him to make it right.”

11Alive's Faith Abubey called the gas station owner about paying for customers' damages. He said he'd "call back in five minutes."

That was on Wednesday. As of Thursday afternoon, he still hasn't called back.

The state did tell him, in a letter, that he would be "financially liable" if any customers report problems from using the affected gas.

If you're a victim and are having trouble getting in touch with the owner, the Georgia Department of Agriculture says you can call its offices for documents you can take to court as evidence. Call: (404) 656-3600

