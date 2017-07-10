DeKalb Firefighters battled heavy flames at the Shallowford Garden Apartments early Tuesday morning.
The apartment complex is located at 3630 Shallowford Road.
One firefighter was examined for possible heat exposure. None of the residents were injured.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
DCFR is on scene of a working apartment fire @ 3630 Shallowford Rd --- Shallowford Garden Apartments --- Units working on TAC1. There were no reports of civilian injuries however one firefighter was being evaluated for possible heat exposure. Fire Investigators are on scene to determine cause and origin as to how the fire started. DCFR Public Affairs @itsindekalbga @dcfrlocal1492 @wsbtv @wsbradio @fox5atlanta @11alive @11alivenews @newsradio1067 @1380waok @v103atlanta @wabe90.1 @majicatl
