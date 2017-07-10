WXIA
Residents displaced after heavy fire at DeKalb apartment complex

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 3:54 AM. EDT July 11, 2017

DeKalb Firefighters battled heavy flames at the Shallowford Garden Apartments early Tuesday morning.

The apartment complex is located at 3630 Shallowford Road.

One firefighter was examined for possible heat exposure. None of the residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

 

