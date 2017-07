(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

Firefighters are working to put out hot spots at a home on Kirkwood Avenue in SE Atlanta.

The fire started around 5:30 Friday morning at the 1-story home. 11Alive SkyTracker showed smoke coming from the residence.

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

Occupants made it out of the home safely and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

