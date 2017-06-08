Residents escape roof collapse following heavy rain

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

"I'm speechless. I'm loss for words because this is what we call home. This is where we lay our heads at every night and to see everything that I worked for just gone, damaged. It's heartbreaking."

Sheena Saffo has lived in a three bedroom apartment at the Bedford Pines Apartments for four years.

Around 11:00 Wednesday night, she woke up and realized it was not only raining outside, but water was starting to leak in her apartment in multiple areas.

"Instantly went in son's room and he was laying on his bed and water was flooding on him. It wa s puddle of water. I got him up and we came to the front and my neighbor called me."

Saffo said her neighbor's apartment was also leaking water. Soon she saw her ceiling start to peel back.

"As soon as everybody got out of the apartment, it just fell," she said.

PHOTOS | Roof collapses at apartment building following heavy rain

This is not the first time her apartment has leaked. Saffo said contractors have been working on the roof before it collapsed and she was never informed by her leasing officer of the construction.

"This week they came out yesterday. I felt like it was a hazard because we weren't informed of any letter stating that they would be here to do this and they were doing it on top of our heads while we were here."

Saffo has four children. Her son's birthday is Thursday. He turned seven years old. Just thinking of the damage and what could have happened brought her to tears.

"It's heartbreaking that my son had to come into his birthday with no home," Saffo said.

The American Red Cross has provided emergency assistance to residents to help pay for things like a place to stay, food, clothes and other needs.



© 2017 WXIA-TV