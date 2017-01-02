'Resist Trump, Fight Back' projected on hotel next to Peach Drop

ATLANTA, GA. - Peach Drop? Check.

Fireworks? Check.

Large, white letters projecting the words, “Resist Trump! Fight Back,” on a building right next to the Peach Drop as 2016 ended? That was on one group of activists check list.

And they pulled it off.

"As we talked, we figured 2017 wasn't just another year," said one of the organizers, Megan Harrison. "We have a growing climate of bigotry, hatred and homophobia in the US and we realized there was a good chance of showing a message of love and solidarity."

That building, the Fairfield Hotel by Five Points Station, became the backdrop for the message potentially seen by thousands during the nearly 30-year tradition in downtown Atlanta.

Also, part of the message's rotation? "No one is illegal," and "Fight for 15."

"People's lives and people's freedoms are at stake. And it's when people come that we speak loudly, we speak strongly and we speak quickly, so that we can preserve some of those freedoms and rights for people," Harrison said.

And Social Media was talking:

A new message for the new year. "Resist Trump! Fight back" is projected on side of building before Georgia peach drop.

Happy New Year!!! (It says resist trump fight back on the wall)

S/O to whoever projected these as the peach dropped.

"Resist Trump fight back"

"No one is illegal"

S/O to whoever projected these as the peach dropped.

"Resist Trump fight back"

"No one is illegal"

"Fight for 15"



11Alive first told you about one group, Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America, who blazingly projected the words, “F --- --- --- Trump” on the side of the Crowne Plaza Midtown Hotel during rush hour back in November. But they didn’t take credit for the Peach Drop protest.

At the time, Metro Atlanta DSA Chairman Milton Tambor was unapologetic.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to do something shocking and startling. Sometimes, it makes people uncomfortable,” he said.

In regards to the November projection, an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson told 11Alive the stunt didn’t break any laws, because the projection didn’t cause “permanent damage.”

Apparently, you can expect to see more messages like this leading up to and after the Jan. 20 inauguration.

In one Facebook post showing video of the New Year’s Eve/New Year's Day message, watched nearly 100,000 times and liked more than 5,000 times, it called 2017, “the year of resistance.”

