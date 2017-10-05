Reward offered in robbery of Atlanta city councilman, candidate

ATLANTA - A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a long-time Atlanta city councilman and a city council candidate this past weekend.

In a story first reported by 11Alive, District 10 councilman C.T. Martin and Andrea Boone, who is running for Martin’s seat, were robbed at gunpoint outside Boone’s campaign headquarters.

Martin is running for city council president next month.

RELATED | Atlanta city council candidate robbed at gunpoint

Martin and Boone were returning from a campaign event when the gunman, described as a black male between 19-22 with medium brown complexion, approached them carrying a large gun with a red light. The suspect stole credit cards and cash from Martin and Boone, and then fled on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was wearing a light gray hoodie, believed to be familiar with the area and is assumed to be armed and dangerous.

© 2017 WXIA-TV