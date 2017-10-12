Reward offered to catch man wanted for church burglaries

BARROW COUNTY, GA. - A man is wanted for allegedly burglarizing several churches in Winder.

Police said Billy Thomas Manis, 25, may also be linked to other burglaries and thefts in other areas of Barrow County.

A $500 dollar reward is being offered for his arrest.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Winder Police at 770-867-2156 or the Barrow County Sheriff's Office at 770-307-3080.

