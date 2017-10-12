Ric Flair, Charlotte signing books at Variety Playhouse Thursday night

ATLANTA - WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Ric Flair will be making one of his first public appearances on Thursday night since a well-publicized health scare that left him hospitalized for days.

Flair, 68, will join his daughter, Charlotte, herself a champion professional wrestler, at the Variety Playhouse for a 7 pm book signing of “Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte.”

Flair's fiancée took him to the hospital Aug. 11 due to an upset stomach. By Aug. 14, he was on life support and went into a medically induced coma.

Flair, who now has a pacemaker, is working through physical therapy and rehab for his motor skills.

