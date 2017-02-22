Jonesboro stop turns into high speed chase

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Police said it took officers from four agencies three tries to stop a suspect who refused to pull over for a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The hot pursuit began as a "probable cause" traffic stop in Jonesboro after the officer received an alert on a stolen vehicle. A report posted by city police said that the driver ignored the blue lights behind him and continued driving - now at high speed.

Soon officers and deputies from the Jonesboro Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Clayton County Police Department and Riverdale Police Department had joined in on the chase as they tried to find a way to disable the vehicle.

At first, officers attempted to box the suspect vehicle and slow it down. The driver, instead, rammed the leading officer out of the way. Next, officers attempted to perform a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver but even that was only temporarily effective. The suspect regained control of his vehicle and rammed yet another patrol unit.

It took several officers and a second box-in attempt to finally bring the vehicle to a stop on I-85. Authorities said no one was injured but several patrol vehicles were damaged.

Details on potential charges have not been released, however police referred to multiple arrests after the chase.

