Police: Man dies after leaving medical facility against doctors' wishes

(Photo: Google Street View)

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Clayton County police believe a man found dead at a Jonesboro area apartment complex on Saturday died of natural causes.

According to a press release, the department responded to the Ashwood Ridge Apartment complex in the 200 block of Upper Riverdale Road around 2:15 p.m.

They immediately rushed to render aid to an unresponsive man lying face-down behind one of the apartment buildings. However authorities said it quickly became clear that the victim was dead and had been in the location for a while.

Police examining the scene found no signs of trauma on the victim's body. Noticing he was wearing socks that appeared to have been issued by a hospital, police began contacting local medical facilities and soon discovered that he signed himself out of a local facility against the advice of doctors on Friday.

Police are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of family but said they are having trouble getting in contact with them.

