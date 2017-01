Developing Story (Photo: WHAS11)

RIVERDALE, GA -- Riverdale Police responded to the parking lot of the Walmart store in the 7000 block of Old Highway 85, on a shooting call.

On arrival, officers discovered two deceased victims inside a vehicle in the lot that had been shot to death.

The police investigation is now active and ongoing. No motive has been determined at this point.

