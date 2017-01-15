Unidentified man dies on Riverdale area roadside

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- A special team of Clayton County police investigators is now sorting out the details of a fatal accident that happened in the Riverdale area late Sunday.

The department's Special Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team has been called out after a call of a seriously injured man lying unresponsive near the intersection of Georgia Route 138 and W Fayetteville Road around 9:30 p.m. By the time first responders arrived, they had confirmed that he had died.

Authorities have already determined that the man was struck by a vehicle and said tat the driver involved remained on the scene and has been cooperative with their investigation. At this time, authorities have not made a determination on possible charges or if any will be filed.

Police also have not yet identified the victim who had no identification on him at the time.

