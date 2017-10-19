Road closures announced for Georgia Dome implosion

File photo of the Georgia Dome (11Alive SkyTracker) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - Beginning Friday, downtown commuters will begin seeing signs reminding them of road closures for the Georgia Dome's upcoming implosion.

The signs will remain in place until Monday, Nov. 20, when the dome is imploded at 7:30 am.

Beginning at 5:30 am, these roads will be closed from 5:30 until around 11 am.

Andrew Young International Blvd. from Phillips Drive

Phillips Drive from Centennial Parkway NW to Andrew Young International

Magnum St. NW from MLK Jr. Drive to Marietta St.

Northside Drive from MLK Jr. Drive to Joseph E. Boone

Maple St. NW from MLK Jr. Drive to Northside Drive

Electric Ave. NW from Maple St. NW to Spencer St.

Postell St. NW from Maple St. NW to Rhodes St.

