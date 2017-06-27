Jason Lockhart undergoes fifth surgery

At 10:00 Tuesday morning, Jason Lockhart entered his fifth surgery in nine days after he was struck in the face with a baseball last Saturday.

Jason plays with Team Elite of Winder, Georgia and is the son of former Braves infielder, Keith Lockhart. While running to home plate during a tournament in South Carolina baseball hit his face and broke his nose. Doctors soon found his injury was far more severe. A CT scan eventually showed a tear inside his nose was actually a laceration on one of his arteries.

In an update on Facebook Tuesday morning, Jason's sister, Sydney, shared complications that were found and asked for continued prayers.

A few hours earlier, Sydney shared doctors hoped to take Jason off the ventilator after surgery. Now that bleeding was found inside of his lungs, doctors aren't so sure.

"It's likely because he just still has bleeding coming from somewhere deeper inside. Bleeding is all related likely (to original nose bleeds)," the family told 11Alive.

Doctors are also working to get his 103 fever down and bring his blood pressure back up. In spite of their current circumstances, the family remains prayerful and thanks the public for their support.

"We are more at peace as we are getting closer to seeing his sweet eyes open, feeling his hand squeeze ours back, and help him heal and sort through what all he has been through this week...We thank you for every prayer spoken on behalf of Jason. We are overwhelmed by everyone's love and support. We can't wait to have our sweet Jason back. Thank you, thank you, thank you," Sydney wrote.

