Woman struck by car, run over by semi identified

Rome woman struck and killed walking across the street.

ROME, Ga. - One woman has died after being hit twice while walking across the street in Rome.

According to the Georgia State Police (GSP), the first vehicle was traveling north on Redmond Circle around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when it struck and killed 58-year-old Debra Gibson.

The Floyd County coroner said Gibson was walking across the road with two large bags of clothes when she was first hit. The coroner said the initial impact knocked her into oncoming traffic where she was then run over by a tractor trailer.

Officials said that the first vehicle left the scene but was located elsewhere.

It's unknown at this time whether speed or alcohol were factors. GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is investigating the crash.

© 2017 WXIA-TV