Ross Harris' attorneys file appeal for new trial

MARIETTA, Ga. -- A Cobb County father convicted of murder is fighting for a new trial.

Ross Harris is now serving his life sentence in a Valdosta, Ga. prison after he was found guilty in November of intentionally leaving his 22-month-old son Cooper in a hot car to die while he was at work. Now, his attorneys have filed an appeal against the jury’s sweeping guilty verdict as they said they would.

11Alive's Duffie Dixon has been on this case since the beginning and got a copy of the document that Harris’ attorneys file, which lays out their complaints.

One of those complaints from the Cobb County father’s attorneys stated that there was not sufficient evidence for Harris’ conviction.

“From the moment we met Ross Harris, we've never once ever wavered in our absolute belief that he's not guilty,” said Maddox Kilgore, Harris’ defense attorney.

The appeal also lists a number of what they believe were pre-trial errors, along with complaints about the judge's rulings during the actual trial.

One of the chief complaints in the appeal, is that the defense team should have been allowed to question the credibility of Cobb County officers who gave statements to secure search warrants. The attorneys said from the start the judge's denial of separating out murder charges from sexting issues made their job defending Ross Harris an absolute impossibility.

In a written statement, the Cobb County District Attorney said, “I have complete confidence in the evidence, the trial process, and the jury's verdict in this case, and we will be ready when the defense's motion for new trial is scheduled for a hearing."

