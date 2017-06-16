Fire erupts at Roswell business

ROSWELL, Ga. -- Roswell fire crews are working to push back heavy flames that erupted at an area business on Friday evening.
Fire department spokesperson Pabell Proche said the business is located at the corner of Bowen and Woodstock roads. While the cause of the fire hasn't been released, officials said there were no reports of injuries at the time.
Video provided to 11Alive shows black smoke billowing from the location.
Building on fire on corner of Mtn Park and Bowen Rd in #Roswell Hwy 92 @11AliveNews @wsbtv @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/5ia8dS8ZUY— Rebekah Howerton (@RebaHow) June 17, 2017
