Police respond to alarm at high school, leave with a smile

ROSWELL, Ga. -- Police rushed to an alarm at Roswell High School early Thursday morning - but decided to let the two suspects allegedly responsible go free.

Officers arrived around 2 a.m. and even snapped a picture before the two little troublemakers - raccoons - made their way back into the woods. As for the who and why of the crime, police just aren't sure.

"We were not able to identify them due to them wearing masks," officials said. "We hop e this made you smile - enjoy your week!"

