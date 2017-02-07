Police: Teen shot, killed in 'safe' Roswell neighborhood has been identified

ROSWELL, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left 17-year-old resident, Kobe Williams dead.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday morning at the Nesbit Ferry Crossing apartment complex located at 100 Saratoga Dr., in Alpharetta, Ga.

Police received several calls from people saying they heard multiple gunshots, Roswell Police Lt. Noah Caplan said. When police arrived they found the teen's body behind an apartment building.

Williams was enrolled at Centennial High School, but was not currently a student, according to the Fulton County School District.

Police said it's a safe neighborhood and they consider this a very unusual crime and alarming to the community. However, according to the apartment complex, there were gunshots reported over the weekend as well.

The apartment complex sent a note out to its tenants later in the day.

"...our thoughts and prayers are with the family," the statement said.

According to the letter, there was a separate incident over the weekend and police responded to a report of gunshots heard on the property.

"After a comprehensive on-site investigation, the police indicated that no one was injured as a result of that incident, and the authorities left the property. Additionally, there is no reason to believe that the community will be further affected by any of these events."

"Although, these incidents are not typical for our property," it stated, "we want to alert residents so that we can all be more vigilant and aware of our surroundings."

The letter continues to warn residents to lock their doors, know their neighbors, lock their cars and be aware of people around that you don't normally see.

A motive has not been determined and police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call (770) 640-4100.

PHOTOS | Roswell PD: Shooting kills teenager

