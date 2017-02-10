Roswell woman missing since May 2016

ROSWELL, Ga. -- Police in Roswell are searching for a 28-year-old woman missing since last May.

According to Roswell Police, Edina Karagic's whereabouts since May 2016 are unknown.

She might be driving a silver 2000 Mercedes E32 with a Tennessee license plate of "W1488L". (photo of similar car)

Anyone who has information on Karagic is asked to call 770-640-4100.

Roswell Police posted the information on Karagic on Tuesday. No other details about her disappearance were immediately available.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)