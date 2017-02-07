Teen shot and killed in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m., at the Saratoga At Champions Green Apartments located at 100 Saratoga Dr., in Alpharetta, Ga.

Roswell Police Lt. Noah Caplan said they received several calls from people saying they heard multiple gunshots. When police arrived they found the teen's body behind an apartment building.

Police do not have a suspect and a motive has not been determined. They ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call police at 770-640-4100.

PHOTOS | Roswell PD: Shooting kills teenager

