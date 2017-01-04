Water main break being repaired in Roswell

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Crews with the Roswell Water Department capped off a spewing water main early Thursday morning and are working to fix it.
The pipe broke at the the intersection of Atlanta St & Ramsey St. One southbound lane on Ramsey St. is blocked leaving one lane open.
Water was shut off to nearby homes and businesses in the area. Crews did not know how many people were affected.
PHOTOS | Water main break in Roswell
Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs