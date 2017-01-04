Water main break being repaired in Roswell

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Crews with the Roswell Water Department capped off a spewing water main early Thursday morning and are working to fix it.

The pipe broke at the the intersection of Atlanta St & Ramsey St. One southbound lane on Ramsey St. is blocked leaving one lane open.

Water was shut off to nearby homes and businesses in the area. Crews did not know how many people were affected.

PHOTOS | Water main break in Roswell