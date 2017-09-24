Routine traffic stop ends in chase, arrest

ATLANTA - An Atlanta Police Officer injured his hand while chasing a suspect after a routine traffic stop on Fletcher Street and Welch Street in southwest Atlanta.

There were three people inside of the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop when one of them exited the car and started running.

It was later found out that the suspect who fled had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police pursued the suspect in a foot chase. There was a scuffle but the man was arrested and the officer who chased him down sustained minor injuries to his hand.

