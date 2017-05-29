Same event but different approaches by GA06 candidates on Memorial Day

Pacifica News reporter with Karen Handel in Roswell on Memorial Day

ROSWELL, GA -- Congressional candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff both attended a Memorial Day service in Roswell. Their approaches and experiences were very different.

Republican Karen Handel enthusiastically worked a thick crowd that had gathered for the annual holiday event. Handel was on her home turf, where she’s well known as an officeholder and candidate – and where she has both accepted help from and kept her distance from a less than popular president.

"I’m an extension of the sixth district and the best interests of the sixth district," Handel told 11Alive News. "I’m not an extension of the president. I’m not an extension of the leadership of the House."

She was also the target of some unwanted attention from a Pacifica News reporter, aggressively asking about voter suppression by Republicans. The network is described as a "left wing darling" and "the oldest and oddest radio network in the country" by LA Weekly.

Bystanders encouraged the reporter to "go home" for being "rude." Another shouted "idiot liberal!" at him. Handel answered a couple of his questions before turning away.

Meantime, Democrat Jon Ossoff watched the Memorial Day event from a distance, and conspicuously avoided campaigning among the hundreds of potential voters.

He also conspicuously sidestepped questions about the campaign. "We’re working hard on the campaign, but today is a day to focus in the press and when in public to honor those who have sacrificed for the country," Ossoff said while vowing to answer campaign questions after the holiday ends.

Three weeks of early voting will start Tuesday in the sixth district.

© 2017 WXIA-TV