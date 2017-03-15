Sandy Springs human trafficking victims forced to dress the same, get matching tattoos
When Kenndric Roberts was arrested last week after being accused of holding several women against their will in a Sandy Springs mansion, it may not have been the first time he threatened a woman's life.
WXIA 6:23 PM. EDT March 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Deadly shooting near Loganville
-
EXCLUSIVE ' Alleged human trafficking victim: 'I was just a little puppet'
-
Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion
-
Mom who lost only son in DUI police chase cannot have more kids
-
White House: President paid $38M in income taxes
-
Arrest man in Loganville teen murder
-
911 call leads to raid on $1M home
-
Watch ' Dramatic emergency landing detailed on FAA audio
-
Woman: Trafficking suspect tried to lure me
More Stories
-
People leap from windows to flee fatal fireMar 15, 2017, 5:49 a.m.
-
Investigators: Vandals targeting first responders' carsMar 14, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
-
Body of woman found in northwest AtlantaMar 15, 2017, 5:56 p.m.