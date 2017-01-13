Car strikes Sandy Springs officer during traffic stop

(Photo: Sandy Springs Police)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- Sandy Springs police are searching after one of their own was struck by a car during a routine traffic stop.

Authorities released a photo of the vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday adding that the incident itself happened just before 9 p.m., Friday.

The officers was at the window of a car he had pulled over on Roswell Road near Morgan Falls Road when he was hit. The vehicle, believed to be a bright blue compact car - possibly a Ford, then fled the scene.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for minor injuries.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department (404) 843-6637 or Crime Stoppers (404) 577-TIPS.

