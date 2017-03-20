Pro football's Michael Thomas arrested in Sandy Springs

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 28: Casey Hayward #29 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Mike Thomas #80 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the NFL game at Lambeau Field on October 28, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2012 Getty Images)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga – Professional football player Michael Thomas was arrested in Sandy Springs on Sunday on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony.

According to Fulton County jail reports, Thomas was booked on additional charges of cruelty to children in the 3rd degree and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Thomas, a wide receiver, was drafted in the fourth round by the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009, where he spent three and a half seasons.

Thomas played six seasons in the NFL, but only appeared in 61 games in his career. He caught 171 receptions for 1,768 yards as a member of the Jaguars.

He was traded to the Detroit Lions in the middle of the 2012 season. He then played for the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL.

Thomas is currently a free agent.

