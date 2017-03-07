Mormon temple, Mercedes-Benz come to agreement for road name change

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- After some negotiating, Mercedes-Benz and a Sandy Springs Mormon temple have agreed to a compromise over the renaming of a city street.

Last month, the Mormon Temple in Sandy Springs planned to appeal to City Hall to oppose a name change for the street it sits on. The temple's current address is along Barfield Road, the same street where the new Mercedes Benz headquarters is being built.

The luxury automobile company said it has a 40-year history of renaming the streets around its facilities for the company, but it had done little to persuade the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who didn't want the change of address.

According to Mercedes Benz, the new name would only affect a handful of office buildings, some town-homes and the Mormon temple.

On March 7, the Sandy Springs City Council voted on the road renaming and announced that the only part of the road that would be renamed is the section the new headquarters will sit on, drawing support from the Mormon Church.

