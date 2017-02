Police said 77-year-old Margaret Mitchell was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive. (Photo: Sandy Springs Police Department)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- Sandy Springs police said a missing Alzheimer's patient has been found.

Police said 77-year-old Margaret Mitchell first went missing around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive.

About an hour after alerting the public, Sandy Springs police confirmed she was found at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

(© 2017 WXIA)