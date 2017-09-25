Sandy Springs Fire Rescue honors fallen firefighter

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. - The life of a Sandy Springs firefighter will be honored Monday.
Jacob Hammond, 21, passed away after
RELATED: Sandy Springs firefighter dies in motorcycle crash
The Sandy Springs Fire Rescue will leave Sandy Springs at 8:30 a.m. Monday for a special processional to the funeral. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Dept. will escort the firefighters to the funeral home and then to First Baptist Church in Cumming.
Officials said Hammond had been a member of Sandy Springs Fire Rescue for two years.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs