Sandy Springs Fire Rescue honors fallen firefighter

Jacob Hammond (Photo: Sandy Springs Fire Department)

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. - The life of a Sandy Springs firefighter will be honored Monday.

Jacob Hammond, 21, passed away after a motorcycle crash in Forsyth County on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The Sandy Springs Fire Rescue will leave Sandy Springs at 8:30 a.m. Monday for a special processional to the funeral. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Dept. will escort the firefighters to the funeral home and then to First Baptist Church in Cumming.

Officials said Hammond had been a member of Sandy Springs Fire Rescue for two years.

