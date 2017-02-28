Sandy Springs Mormon temple fights road name change

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- Most people would love an address on “Mercedes Benz Drive,” but not this group.

The Mormon Temple in Sandy Springs plans to go all the way to City Hall to oppose a name change for its street.

The temple currently sits on Barfield Road, the same one where the new Mercedes Benz headquarters is being built.

The luxury automobile company says it has a 40-year history of renaming the streets around its facilities for the company, but that’s done little to persuade the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to Mercedes Benz, the new name would only affect a handful of office buildings, some town-homes and the Mormon temple.

The Sandy Springs City Council will vote on the road renaming March 7.

