Sandy Springs PD: Electronics taken during home invasion

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - An investigation is underway after a home invasion on the 6000 block of Hunters Trace Circle NE in Atlanta.

According to a detective with the Chamblee Police Department, an unknown number of intruders forced their way into the home armed with weapons.

Only adults were inside the home. No one was hurt. Police said electronics were taken. No arrests have been made.

PHOTOS | Home invasion in Sandy Springs

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA