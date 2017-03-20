Sandy Springs Police need help identifying robbery suspect

(Photo: Gray, Bradley)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- The Sandy Springs Police Department needs your help identifying the robbery suspect seen in the video above.

The robbery happened around 11:00 pm on March 8, 2017, in the Citgo parking lot located at 5645 Roswell Road. In the video, the suspect exits a dark grey Jeep and takes a cell phone and lottery ticket from the victim. He then leaves the scene heading north on Roswell Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jon Williams at (770) 551-3296 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Atlanta.

(Photo: Gray, Bradley)

© 2017 WXIA-TV