Suspect arrested following Sandy Springs home invasion

Demarco PARHAM (Photo: Sandy Springs Police)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs Police have arrested a suspect who they said was involved in a home invasion in the small hours of Monday morning.

Demarco Parham was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with first degree home invasion, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft.

Parham's arrest comes after an investigation into a home invasion on the 6000 block of Hunters Trace Circle NE in Atlanta. It happened around midnight on Monday.

Sandy Springs Police said the home alarm system alerted the homeowner that his basement door was open. He went to investigate while his wife dialed 911. After hearing the garage door open, the homeowner went outside through his front door to see what was going on. When he walked outside, police said one of the intruders shot at him. The homeowner ran back in to the house. He was not injured.

Police said the three males were all wearing black clothing and are described as being 5'10" and African American.

They drove off in the homeowner's blue 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with has GA tag CDQ 3746. Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call Sandy Springs Police.

WXIA