Savannah pastor sentenced for using tithes to buy leather goods, lingerie

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- A south Georgia pastor will spend more than two years in prison after prosecutors said he stole donations from his own church and pocketed them for six years.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Corey Megill Brown, 47, pleaded guilty late last year to mail fraud after evidence showed he had been intercepting offerings meant for Second African Baptist Church from 2008 to 2014.

Brown, they said, deposited the stolen money into a "shadow account" under the name Romans 12 Ministries and would use it to withdraw cash and write himself checks that he deposited into his own personal account. Brown would also use the shadow account to make purchases at leather goods stores and lingerie shops.

"Brown's parishioners thought they were offering their hard-earned savings so their church could do good works," said acting U.S. Attorney James Durham. "Little did they know Brown's idea of good work was to line his own pockets."

In additional to a federal prison sentence of 28 months, Brown will also have to pay Second African Baptist Church $178,140 in restitution. After serving his sentence, he will be placed under federal supervised release for three years.

