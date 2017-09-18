School bus and SUV collide, sending both drivers to the hospital

An accident involving a Newton County school bus and an SUV is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

It happened at Hwy 142 and Airport Road on Monday morning arround 6:02 a.m., according to Dept. of Public Safety officials.

Officials said a silver Ford Explorer traveling west on Hwy 142 crossed the center line, striking an eastbound Newton Co. school bus head on. The driver of the SUV was ejected and was life-flighted to the Atlanta Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officials said the school bus driver was taken via ambulance to Piedmont-Newton Hospital with minor injuries.

There were no children were on the bus.

No further information was given.

