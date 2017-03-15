School bus driver alerts authorities to fatal fire

Flames (Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: Ryan McVay, Custom)

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. -- Multiple agencies are looking into a Wednesday morning fire in Meriwether County that left one person dead, officials confirm.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's office, the Meriwether County Fire Department responded to a mobile home on River Road around 6:15 a.m. Authorities said a school bus driver reported seeing smoke and flames from the home and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they found the mobile home engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, emergency responders found the person's body inside. The victim has not been identified at this time, and the medical examiner is still trying to determine a cause of death..

State fire investigators and the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office are also still working to determine what sparked the fire, which is estimated to have caused $25,000 in damage.

