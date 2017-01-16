A Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver won two gold medals at the World Masters Track and Field Championship in Perth, Australia.

GWINNETT COUNTY – On school days, you’ll find Emma McGowan driving special needs students to and from school. They don't know, besides having a heart of gold, she is a gold medal winner.

McGowan won the gold in the 100 and 200 meters in Perth, Australia last year, during the track and field World Masters Championships. In 2015, she proudly wore the USA uniform winning five medals in France, the country where she was born.

Check out her medal breakdown:

2 gold in the 100m and 4x100m relay

3 silver in the 200m, 400m

1 silver in 4x400m

"Being on the podium, it felt emotional. I mean I cried. Tears in my eyes, but very proud. [I was] proud to be an American," she said.

Photo credit: Rob Jerome

McGowan started running when she was 12 years old, but never pursued it professionally.

In 2005, she stopped running after she found out that her daughter was diagnosed with autism. She and her husband of 18 years, have 14-year-old fraternal twins.

McGowan's 14-year-old twins.

Once her daughter was a little older, McGowan thought of a way to incorporate running back into her daily routine.

She became a school bus driver nine years ago in Illinois. Just over a year ago, her family moved to Gwinnett County, where she had the opportunity to choose her bus route.

“I love driving the bus because after I drop off the kids in the morning, I can train for several hours before I have to begin my afternoon route. But the best part of my job is that I get to take my daughter to school,” McGowan said.

“My daughter is autistic and I love being able to take her to school and pick her up. That way I know she and the other students are in great hands.”

McGowan said being a mom, having a full-time job and training to be at the top of her game is not easy, but worth it. Her accomplishments have encouraged other parents to pursue what they love.

“After 45, you’ve raised your kids. We cannot let ourselves go. My friends say, ‘I can’t believe you did that.’ I say, 'Anybody can do that. You just have to be motivated and take care of yourself,'” she said.

McGowan now has her eyes set on the 2018 World Masters Championships in Spain.

With no sponsor, she has to pay out of pocket and raise money for her flight, accommodation, transportation and food.

To donate, click this link for her GoFundMe page.

